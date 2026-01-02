Malda to get automatic vehicle testing station along NH; land search underway

Malda: The Malda district administration has initiated the process to set up an Automatic Testing Station (ATS) for vehicle inspection and repair, aiming to strengthen road safety and ease vehicle certification in the district. The proposed ATS, a major project of the state government, will cater to both

government and private vehicles, including long-distance transport vehicles passing through Malda.

To ensure smooth access and avoid traffic congestion within residential areas, the administration has instructed the Land and Land Reforms department to identify several acres of land along the national highway, particularly near Old Malda and Gazole. However, officials admitted that finding a large contiguous stretch of land remains a challenge. Gazole Land and Land Reforms Officer Biswajit Roy said, “We have received clear instructions to search for suitable land for the ATS. This is a big project of the state government, but finding such a large area at one place is not easy.

That is why land along the national highway is being prioritised.” He added that setting up the facility inside a block could create difficulties due to heavy vehicle movement.

Old Malda Land and Land Reforms Officer Soumendu Saha said efforts are being made on a war footing. “The district administration has asked us to identify a large plot of land. We are trying our best. Once land is available, the ATS can be set up. Vehicles from different areas come to Malda, and if they break down midway, repair facilities at the ATS will be very helpful,” he said.

Malda RTO Anupam Chakraborty said: “Once the ATS is established, advanced automated machines will be installed. Government and private vehicles entering the centre will undergo automatic testing. Necessary repairs will be carried out, and fitness certificates will be issued as per rules.”

INTTUC Malda president Biswajit Halder said: “The state government has taken several people-centric projects and the ATS … will benefit transport workers as well as common vehicle owners.”