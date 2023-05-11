Malda to get automated vehicle fitness & driving test centres soon

malda: Malda will soon have automated vehicle fitness and driving test centres. The initiative for this has been taken up by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The district administration of Malda is hunting for land to construct these centres. At least 3 acres of land are needed to set up the centres. Although, some land area has also been selected but nothing is finalised yet.



In these centres, many parts of the vehicle will be tested by sensors, unlike the old system where the testing was conducted manually.

Similarly, a track including slopes along with a track shaped like 8 will be constructed for driving tests. All these tracks will have sensors with time limits.

“We are going to set up automated testing centres in Malda. The land for these are being searched. Vehicles will be tested for fitness and driving tests will be done automatically in these centres,” said Vaibhav Choudhary, the Additional District Magistrate (general) in this regard.

The testing centres will both have a dedicated track to detect fitness and driving ability. The track will have sensors in it to check motor parts like axel, broken oil, and leaking when the vehicle will be plying on the metallic track. In the case of driving tracks, censors will be planted in many places to judge driving abilities.