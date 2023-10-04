‘Malda to get 5 temporary markets for sale of green firecrackers’

As per the state directives, the Malda district administration has decided to install five temporary markets for selling green fire works in the upcoming festive season.

These crackers will be available only at these locations and nowhere else.

In case someone is found selling fireworks elsewhere, legal action would be taken against them.

The district administration also sought applications from interested traders to put up their stalls at these places and over a hundred applications have already been received by the authorities till Tuesday. The norms for the setting up of such stalls will also be declared by the administration shortly.

The five locations in Malda are Gazole, Chanchal, Samsi, Kaliachak and English Bazar. The Karmatirtha in Kaliachak has been selected for the storehouse of these crackers from where the traders will take their goods to their stalls.

A spot by the side of the food park, secluded from the dense population, has primarily been selected for such a market in English Bazar.

Such spots are also chosen in the other selected locations but have not yet been finalised.

The decision of setting up such temporary markets for green firecrackers is to keep the inflammable items away from the populated areas to avoid any untoward incidents.

It may be mentioned that a huge fire broke out in the Netaji Municipal Market of English Bazar on May 23 resulting in two deaths.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “According to the state directive, we have located five spots in the district.

A regulation will be made to be obeyed by the traders to set up shops, including not keeping any cooking instruments. A meeting for the same will be done shortly to

finalise everything.”