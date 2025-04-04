Malda to export 1,000 tons of mangoes to Japan this season

Malda: The renowned mangoes of Malda are set to make their way to Japan this season as the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Malda district administration have initiated efforts to export 1,000 tons of mangoes.

To discuss the export strategy, a meeting was held on Friday morning at a hotel in Malda, attended by farmers, exporters and key officials. Among those present were Sandeep Saha, the official in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, SK Mondal, the Kolkata branch official, Additional District Magistrate Debahuti Indra, Deputy Director of the Horticulture department Samanta Layek and scientist Deepak Nayak from ICAR-CISH, along with other experts.

During the meeting, Sandeep Saha highlighted that Malda has been exporting mangoes for the past few years. “This season, apart from exporting to other countries, we are also focusing on Japan. We have set a target to export approximately 1,000 tons of mangoes to Japan through Vapour Heat Treatment (VHT) in Uttar Pradesh, ensuring compliance with international standards,” he said.

The decision to expand the export market to Japan is seen as a significant opportunity for Malda’s mango farmers. The district, known for its high-quality mango varieties, has been a key player in mango production in India. With Japan being a lucrative market for premium-quality fruits, officials believe this initiative will open new avenues for local farmers and boost their earnings.

To ensure the success of the export process, APEDA and the district administration will work closely with farmers to maintain stringent quality standards. They will also provide training and necessary facilities to meet Japan’s import regulations.

With the mango season approaching, all stakeholders are optimistic about achieving the export target. If successful, this move could further strengthen India’s position in the global fruit export market and enhance Malda’s reputation as a hub for mango exports. Uzzal Saha, president of Malda Mango Merchants Association, said: “Apart from Japan, we have received queries from Italy, Belgium, Germany and other countries. We are also having discussions with competent authorities about procuring certificates quickly required for the export.”