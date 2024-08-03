Malda: TMC supporters ‘attacked’ by BJP

Malda: BJP supporters allegedly attacked and wounded TMC supporters over a dispute of funds in a local club in Harishpur in Malda. At least 10 TMC supporters were injured and 2 rounds have also been allegedly fired by the BJP supporters.

The video of the clashes involving sticks and bricks went viral on social media. However, Millennium Post has not verified the video. A police complaint naming 12 persons was filed. The 12 are absconding.

A TMC supporter said: “Since the polls, the BJP supporters have been harassing us. Further, the misappropriation of government funds of almost Rs 5 lakh in a local club has also been carried out by local leaders of BJP. We protested and so they attacked us.”

Satyajit Chowdhury, TMC president of Kazigram GP, said: “10 of our party members are wounded. We have filed a complaint with the police against 12 including Prabhas and Subhash Mandal of BJP. “ Biswajit Roy, BJP leader, refuted the charges.