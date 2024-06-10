Malda: TMC Panchayat member gets life threat from Congress leader

Malda: As soon as the Lok Sabha elections are over, a female Panchayat member and her family has allegedly been threatened for life by a local Congress leader in Chanchal. Sabina Khatun, the victim Trinamool Congress (TMC) member of Koligram Gram Panchayat (GP), filed a complaint with the police against Aminul Hoque, a local Congress leader and his gang.



The accused wanted Khatun to join the Congress party else she and her family would be killed. However, the accused leader Aminul Haque has claimed that all the incidents are baseless.

In view of the complaint, the police have started an investigation into the whole matter. Sabina Khatun said: “A few months before the Lok Sabha elections, my family, local activist supporters and I left the Congress and joined the TMC. In this year’s Lok Sabha elections, extensive campaigning was carried out for the Trinamool candidate in that GP area. Congress leader of this area Aminul Haque and his gang is regularly threatening to kill my family.”

Khatun’s father, Mohammad Zainuddin, TMC general secretary of Kaligram anchal committee, said: “In the last Panchayat election, we worked for Congress but seeing the development of the Chief Minister, we joined the TMC last year. As a result, Haque is constantly threatening them for life. The whole family is in fear.”

Haque claimed that a conspiracy against him is being hatched. The police said that the investigation of the whole matter has been started in view of the complaint.