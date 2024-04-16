Malda: TMC holds huge rally for filing nomination of party candidates

Malda: English Bazar witnessed a huge and colourful rally organised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on the occasion of the filing of nominations by their candidates for North and South Malda seats on Tuesday morning. High-pitched madol (traditional sound instruments) from Purulia with Tasha (band music) were arranged for the procession.

Apart from this, two candidates of North and South Malda Lok Sabha constituencies, Prasun Banerjee and Shahnawaz Ali Raihan respectively, came to submit their nomination papers along with hundreds of thousands of workers and supporters accompanied by Santhali and Rabindra dances. Two ministers of state from the district, Sabina Yeasmin and Tajmul Hossain, appeared with the two TMC candidates on Tuesday along with Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president of TMC. The Trinamool party flag was in the hands of the leaders of the district who took to the streets with slogans of “Jai Bangla.”

The huge rally started from Disco More area of old Malda Sahapur Gram Panchayat in support of Trinamool candidate Prasoon Banerjee from North Malda Lok Sabha constituency. The workers and supporters of the party participated in the rally in colourful attire.

Similarly, a huge rally was taken out from Brindavani ground in Malda city in support of Trinamool candidate of South Malda, Shahnawaz Ali Raihan. In the presence of two candidates, the rally took a tour of the English Bazar Municipality area. After going to the district administrative building, the two candidates submitted their nomination papers.

Banerjee and Raihan said that if Modi or Yogi dare to stand in the elections in Bengal, people will defeat them.