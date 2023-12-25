Malda: TMC GP member attacked and wounded by CPI(M) worker

Malda: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) Gram Panchayat (GP) member, Rathin Sarkar was attacked with sharp weapons by CPI(M) worker, Bapi Sarkar and his gang on Sunday evening at North Panchanandapur area under Mothabari Police Station.



On the other hand, the Trinamool member has also been accused of attacking the CPI(M) workers over a drift between the parties over putting up party flex. Both the parties have lodged complaints with the police. An investigation has started into the matter. The wounded are admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Rathin Sarkar said: “As per a meeting of the yuva wing of the party, I was putting up flags and flex of the party in the area. Bapi and others protested but I didn’t care. Later, in the evening I was attacked with a sharp weapon and my hand was injured. My father, Shyamal Sarkar, was also wounded while trying to save me. I want steps to be taken by the police as per law.”

On the other hand, Bapi Sarkar counter-alleged that the Trinamool members and his team had beaten them up. The affected Bapi Sarkar is also undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College Hospital.