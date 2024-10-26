Malda: TMC gains ground as Cong members defect

Malda: In a significant political shift, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) welcomed several members from the Congress and BJP in the Kaliachak-I Block, signalling a major rift within the Congress party. The joining ceremony took place on Thursday evening at the Kaliachak Town Library, attended by prominent TMC leaders including district president Abdur Rahim Boxi and spokesperson Ashish Kundu.

A total of 14 Congress Panchayat members from the Nawda-Jadupur Gram Panchayat, along with two from Silampur-I GP and one BJP member, officially joined TMC, leaving the Congress and the ISF alliance without any representation in the Nawda-Jadupur GP. This shift is expected to strengthen TMC’s position and influence in the area. TMC leaders expressed confidence that the upcoming formation of a board in Nawda-Jadupur is imminent, marking a significant victory for the ruling party. “This is a clear indication of the growing support for TMC and the declining influence of Congress in our area,” said Sariul Sheikh, block president of TMC.

As political dynamics continue to evolve, this development underscores the challenges faced by the opposition parties. The defection of members not only weakens Congress’s foothold but also highlights TMC’s ongoing efforts to consolidate power at the grassroots level. Mohammed Aminuzzaman, defecting local Congress leader, said: “The district leadership of Congress is incapable of standing by us whenever needed and we have been feeling helpless. In search of a strong leadership we decided to join hands with the TMC, the leaders of which always support the workers.”