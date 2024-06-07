Malda TMC candidates to send poll performance report to state leadership

Malda: The two Trinamool Congress candidates for the recent Lok Sabha polls from North and South Malda seats will be sending a report to the state leadership after analysing the reasons for the debacle in the district.



Prior to the elections, Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of TMC, had held a meeting with the district leaders and asked all of them to keep the lead they had managed in the Assembly, municipality and Panchayat polls. The two TMC candidates of Malda also said that the state leadership will take necessary steps only after an investigation into the reason for the party’s performance.

Shahnawaz Ali Raihan, a researcher, was the Trinamool candidate for South Malda Parliamentary Constituency and former IPS Prasun Banerjee was the candidate for North Malda. After the publication of poll results, there is an undercurrent of panic among the district leaders at all levels.

Prasun Banerjee said: “I have worked very hard for the polls following the instructions of party supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. A detailed analysis has started over the defeat of the TMC candidates in Malda. It is necessary to inform the highest leadership of the party about what I have observed.”

Meanwhile, Raihan said: “The way people responded, my victory was certain but it went the wrong way. Discussions are going on over such a result. The top leadership of the party will be informed in due time.”

From the very beginning, there was a great excitement in Malda over the duo as favourites of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. The district leadership had also claimed that the TMC candidates would win in Malda with huge margins. Abhishek Banerjee had held a special organisational meeting in Malda to work out a victory strategy. However, the TMC candidates lost the poll battle by 77,708 votes in North and by 1,28,368 votes in South.

TMC lagged behind in the number of votes in Malatipur, the Assembly Constituency of Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president and in Ratua, the Assembly Constituency of Samar Mukherjee, chairman of TMC.

In Harishchandrapur and Mothabari, Assembly constituencies of two ministers of Malda Tajmul Hossain and Sabina Yeasmin respectively, the TMC failed to attain a lead.