Malda: TMC alleges dead bodies arrived in pathetic condition from Mizoram

Malda: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that the dead bodies of the migrant workers arrived in pathetic condition from Mizoram on Friday.



Samirul Islam, Chairman of the Migrant Workers Board and TMC Rajya Sabha MP, alleged: “The bodies of these poor people were not sent properly. They were dripping blood all over. This is a sign of disrespect to the dead bodies. I will raise this issue in Rajya Sabha.”

The dead bodies of 18 migrant labourers who had lost their lives in the bridge collapse at Sairang, Mizoram arrived in ambulances at around 7 pm on Friday to Malda and were taken straight to the Malda Medical College and Hospital. The District Administration received the bodies at the Malda Medical College and were dispatched in Swarga Raths (hearses) to the families by the district administration.

Incidentally, 23 workers from Malda died when the under-construction railway bridge collapsed in the mountainous area of Sairang in Mizoram on Wednesday at around 10 am.

The Mizoram government identified the bodies of 18 workers among them. Later 4 more dead bodies were recovered but one still remains missing.

Meanwhile, Governor C V Ananda Bose arrived in Malda on Friday morning and handed over cheques to the families of the deceased. He handed over Cheques of Rs. 9.5 lakh sent by the Ministry of Railways along with a cash grant of Rs. 50 thousand to each family of the deceased workers in Malda in the presence of Railway officials.

The Governor then visited Chauduar village under the Pukhuria police station to meet the families of the deceased on Friday afternoon. Before departing for Chauduar, the Governor read out a condolence message. “I am completely shocked by the death of so many workers. It is not the time for criticism in any form. Everyone should support the families of the deceased workers,” stated the Governor.

The Governor departed for Kolkata by train at 8:50 pm. “The Governor was in Malda when the dead bodies arrived. However, he did not come to the Medical College to show his respects but he could visit the families to hand over cheques and cash,” alleged Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, Chairman, English Bazar Municipality.