Malda: TMC aims to repeat Panchayat & Assembly election performance in LS polls

Malda: The Malda district Trinamool Congress (TMC) is going all out to retain the lead it achieved in the Panchayat and Assembly elections. The party leaders, including the district president, MLAs, MP, members of the 3 tiers of Panchayat, councillors and chairpersons of the municipalities along with supporters have already started their door-to-door campaign.



Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the party, who visited Malda for a review meeting on Friday had emphasised on this and directed all in the party to focus on this. After the TMC having lost the 2 Parliamentary seats of North and South Malda to BJP and Congress respectively in 2019, the party came back strongly in the Assembly poll battle by winning 8 seats out of 12 in 2021. Further, in the 2023 Panchayat elections, TMC bagged 34 seats among 43 at Zilla Parishad level, 241 among 436 and 1530 seats out of 3186 seats at the Gram Panchayat level. Now, with such a comprehensive lead in the past two elections in Malda, the state, district and local leaders of the party are keen on maintaining this in order to win the Parliamentary seats in Malda.

Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president of TMC, said: “We are now working in the direction our leader Abhishek Banerjee has shown us.

Every single area is being covered by our members to retain the lead of the previous elections and multiply it further. The different welfare projects of the state are being explained to every person and household. The people are disillusioned by BJP’s false assurances and lies. We are sure to win the 2 seats in Malda

this time.”

As per the previous poll results in the Assembly constituencies (AC), TMC managed to hike their votes in every single AC in comparison to the Parliamentary elections, 2019 to Assembly elections, 2021. In Habibpur, TMC got 74558 votes in 2021 from the 53784 votes of 2019; in Gazole 98857 from 67180; in Chanchal 115966 from 55144; in Harishchandrapur 122527 from 63117; in Malatipur 126157 from 58794; in Ratua 130674 from 76008 and in Malda 77942 from 50480 votes in 2019 of North Malda seat.

Among the ACs of South Malda, in Manikchak TMC bagged 110234 in 2021 from 47784 in 2019; in English Bazar 87656 from 38478; in Mothabari 97397 from 36764; in Sujapur 152445 from 62558 and in Baishnabnagar 83061 from 52291.