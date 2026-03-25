Malda tightens security net ahead of Assembly polls, over 7,000 ‘troublemakers’ identified

Malda: In a major crackdown ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Malda district police have identified more than 7,000 “troublemakers” and initiated preventive legal action to ensure free and fair polling. Officials confirmed that 7,071 individuals have been listed, with over 1300 already bound down under Section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code.



Superintendent of Police Anupam Singh said strict surveillance measures are in place. “We have intensified monitoring across the district. Troublemakers are being bound down and any attempt to create unrest during the elections will lead to immediate arrest under non-bailable sections,” he stated. Authorities explained that such individuals are not always hardened criminals but are known to influence voters, engage in intimidation, or create disturbances during elections.

As part of the legal process, they are required to sign bonds assuring good behaviour and must report regularly to magistrate courts during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

Malda’s geographical sensitivity has added to the administration’s concerns. The district shares borders with Bangladesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, making it vulnerable to illegal infiltration, smuggling and circulation of fake currency. “Nearly 50 percent of polling booths are categorised as sensitive. Areas like Kaliachak and Baishnabnagar remain under close watch due to narcotics and counterfeit currency activities,” a senior police official said. To bolster security, 18 companies of central forces have already been deployed across 14 police station areas, with intensified route marches and naka checking points operational along border zones.

Range DIG Dipnarayan Goswami, who recently inspected several police stations including Manikchak, emphasised confidence-building among voters.

“We are visiting police stations and interacting with voters to ensure they feel secure and can exercise their

democratic rights without fear,” he said. In parallel, the administration has begun collecting licensed firearms. Out of 1,813 registered weapons in the district, over five hundred have already been deposited, with the remaining expected soon. “No stone will be left unturned to maintain peace,” SP Singh added.

Meanwhile, political developments in parts of the district indicate organisational challenges for opposition parties in certain minority-dominated areas, adding another dimension to the electoral landscape.

Police reiterated that maintaining peace remains their top priority. “Any form of violence or intimidation will not be tolerated,” Singh asserted.