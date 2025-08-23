Malda: Three of a family die mysteriously

Malda: A wave of shock gripped Malda’s Chakbahadurpur village, under Baishnabnagar Police Station on Thursday night, after three members of the same family—grandmother, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter—died within hours of falling seriously ill.

The deceased have been identified as Pushpa Mondal (65), her daughter-in-law Bulti Mondal (35), and granddaughter Piu Mondal (10). According to police, all three suddenly fell sick at their residence on Thursday evening. They were first rushed to Bedrabadh Rural Hospital, but as their condition deteriorated, doctors referred them to Malda Medical College and Hospital. Tragically, young Piu died on the way, while Pushpa and Bulti succumbed later during treatment.

Family members suspect the deaths may have been caused by food poisoning or contaminated water from the household tube well.

“They all drank the same water and ate together. Soon after, they fell ill,” a grieving relative said. Malda Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav stated: “Three unnatural deaths have been reported from a single family in Baishnabnagar. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The cause of death can only be confirmed after the autopsy report.”

Police have begun an investigation, and samples of food and water from the household will be tested.