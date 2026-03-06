Malda: Three killed, several injured in two different clashes

Malda: Two separate incidents, triggered by minor disputes, led to three deaths and several injuries in different parts of Malda district, creating tension in the affected areas.



In the first incident, violence erupted on Wednesday night during Holi celebrations at Mathurapur Kahar Para under Manikchak police station. A minor altercation among local youths allegedly escalated when a 17-year-old boy opened fire with his father’s licensed gun. According to local sources, the accused is the son of ration dealer Samir Gupta.

The firing left five people injured, including 14-year-old Samar Rajak, 10-year-old Samrat Mahara, Samar’s parents, Kalu Rajak and Namita Rajak, and another villager, Arun Mondal. All of them were rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital. Samar Rajak later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The incident triggered outrage in the locality, with the angry villagers allegedly attacking the house of Samir Gupta, vandalising the property and beating him severely. He died on the way to the hospital. Police from Manikchak police station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. However, tension continued to prevail in the area on Thursday morning.

Biltu Rajak, a relative of the deceased Samar Rajak, said: “The firing happened suddenly. We only want justice for the boy who lost his life.”

Villager Bishnu Mahara added: “A small quarrel between children turned into a tragedy. Such incidents should not happen in our village.” SP Avijit Banerjee said: “During preliminary investigation, three have been arrested in two separate cases. A search for others is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, another violent clash occurred on Tuesday evening in Saira village, under Sultan Nagar Gram Panchayat of Harishchandrapur-II block. The conflict reportedly began after sparks from a firecracker held by a minor boy accidentally fell on a girl passing by, leading to an argument between two families. The dispute soon turned into a violent clash involving sticks and sharp weapons.

In the attack, 56-year-old Shahjahan Miya sustained serious head injuries. He was first taken to Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital and later shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where he died during treatment.

The police have arrested one person in connection with the case and have started an investigation.