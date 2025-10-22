Malda: Three families rendered homeless in fire

Malda: A devastating fire reduced four houses to ashes in Khuriyal village under Alihanda Gram Panchayat of Chanchal-I block on Monday evening, leaving three families homeless. The blaze, which reportedly started in the kitchen of Zahura Bewa’s house, quickly spread to adjacent homes belonging to Samina Bibi, Chhabi Bibi and Budul. Within minutes, all belongings, including food grains, furniture and jewellery, were engulfed in flames.

The victims, who lost everything in the fire, have been forced to live under the open sky. On Tuesday morning, Sahasabhadhipati of the Malda Zilla Parishad, ATM. Rafiqul Hossain, along with officials of the Chanchal-I block administration and Panchayat Samiti Sahasabhadhipati Jakir Hossain, visited the site and distributed relief materials and financial assistance to the affected families.

Speaking on the occasion, Hossain said: “It’s a very unfortunate incident. We have provided immediate relief and personal assistance to the affected families. The administration and we are all standing by them.”

One of the victims, Zahura Bewa, tearfully said: “The fire started suddenly from the kitchen. I barely escaped with my life. Everything is gone. I beg for a living—now I have no home. If the administration could provide a shelter, I could survive.”