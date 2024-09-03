Malda: Tension rises over creating gap in embankment

Malda: A gap was carved out in an old and sturdy flood barrier in South Chandiipur, Malda using an excavator in the dead of night, with accusations directed at residents.



This incident sparked widespread alarm and tension in the area around the South Chandipur sluice gate, early Monday morning.

The gap in the embankment has allowed floodwaters from the affected North Chandiipur area to recede. However, residents of South Chandiipur and the Hirnandpur Gram Panchayat are now furious, as the barrier was their only means of access to other areas. With part of the barrier gone, their primary route of communication has been severed.

Additionally, this barrier was used by authorities to deliver relief supplies to the flood-affected areas. The gap has resulted in the halting of the crucial relief operations.

As many as 3 GPs of Bhutni have been inundated owing to the swelling Ganga River and heavy erosion with almost 1 lakh people affected. The locals of North Chandipur had been discussing the idea of creating a gap in the embankment which would allow the water to recede. Malda District Magistrate, Nitin Singhania said: “The irrigation department will repair the embankment. We are taking initiatives to make

the road functional.”