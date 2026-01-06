Malda: Tension grips Kaliachak as trader shot at, two others assaulted

Malda: Tension gripped parts of Malda district on Monday morning after a local trader was shot at, while two of his family members were allegedly assaulted at Kashimnagar Nichupara under the Kaliachak Police Station area.

The injured have been identified as Jamaluddin Sheikh (45), a local water supplier, his son Shamim Sheikh and nephew Saddam Sheikh. Jamaluddin sustained a bullet injury to his back, while the other two were allegedly attacked with the butt of a firearm.

All three are currently undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital. According to police sources and family members,

the violence stemmed from a dispute that began over a village cricket match a few days ago.

The matter escalated further during a local arbitration meeting held on Sunday, where fresh arguments reportedly broke out. On Monday morning, Jamaluddin was allegedly called to a house on the pretext of supplying water, where he was shot.

“The accused deliberately lured my brother into the house and opened fire on him,” said Samiruddin Sheikh, elder brother of the injured man. “When my nephew and son rushed to help, they were brutally beaten.”

Villagers alleged the involvement of a local political worker and his son, both of whom are currently absconding. “This has created fear in the entire area. Such violence cannot be allowed,” said Atiur Rahman, a local resident. Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the accused. Malda district police superintendent Avijit Banerjee said: “The matter is being thoroughly investigated and all necessary legal steps are being taken.”