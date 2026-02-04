Malda: Teen stabbed in broad daylight

Malda: A teenage boy sustained severe injuries after being brutally attacked with a sharp weapon in broad daylight at a busy locality in Malda’s Gazole area on Tuesday.



According to sources, the victim, a resident of the Kadubari adjoining area under Gazole, had gone to the Bidrohi More area for some work. At that time, another teenage boy allegedly attacked him with a sharp knife, aiming at his throat with an apparent intention to kill. The victim collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely, and cried out for help.

Hearing his screams, residents rushed to the scene, rescued the injured boy and took him to Gazole State General Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

Dip Das, who took the boy to the hospital, said: “I suddenly saw him collapsing on the road, holding his throat and immediately took him to the nearby hospital. The victim is a school student and is known to me. I, however, didn’t see

the attacker.”

On receiving information, the Gazole police immediately reached the spot and later the hospital. The accused teenager has been arrested and a detailed investigation has been initiated.