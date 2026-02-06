Malda targets over 80% IPHS score, launches major healthcare reforms

Malda: In a major push to strengthen healthcare services, the Malda district administration has initiated wide-ranging reforms aimed at scoring over 80 per cent in the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) evaluation. The move is crucial, as IPHS scores are directly linked to the release of central government funds for the health sector.

To achieve this target, the district Health department has begun restructuring health infrastructure across Malda, alongside a large-scale recruitment drive. Doctors, nurses, community health officers, technicians, physiotherapists, public health managers and other healthcare personnel are being appointed against nearly 200 vacant posts.

Malda’s Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Sudipta Bhaduri, said the initiative is being implemented strictly as per IPHS guidelines. “Several steps have been taken to improve healthcare infrastructure in line with IPHS norms. Recruitment of manpower is underway, and the number of fair-price medicine outlets and related services is also being expanded,” he said.

According to Health department sources, the IPHS 2022 framework assesses healthcare facilities on nearly 500 parameters, ranging from manpower and infrastructure to availability of medicines and patient services. A senior health official explained that the Centre has made it mandatory for states to ensure that at least 50 per cent of government health institutions, including sub-centres, primary health centres and block-level hospitals, meet IPHS standards by the 2026–27 financial year.

“If the required benchmark is not met, districts like Malda risk losing marks, which may impact Central funding,” the official said.

Special focus is being laid on ensuring the availability of essential medicines. The Health department has mandated a list of 486 Essential Drugs (EDL), which are now being stocked at 17 health centres across Malda’s 15 blocks. Pharmacists have been instructed to submit compliance certificates twice a month to Block Medical Officers of Health (BMOHs), while BMOHs will report twice monthly to the CMOH.

However, challenges remain. IPHS norms require a minimum of additional land — around 1.5 kathas — for each health centre. In a densely populated district like Malda, acquiring such space is difficult. “Land constraint is a major issue, but we are exploring all possible alternatives to meet the standards without compromising services,” Bhaduri said.

District Hospital and Malda Medical College and Hospital have also been identified as priority institutions, with instructions to achieve more than 80 per cent IPHS scores. The administration believes that once implemented fully, the reforms will significantly improve healthcare access and quality for Malda’s residents.