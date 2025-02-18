Malda takes early steps to boost mango exports

Malda: After last year’s failed mango export deal due to poor yield and quality concerns, the Malda district administration has begun preparations early this season to ensure smooth overseas shipments. On Monday evening, officials from the district administration and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) held a meeting to strategise mango exports.

With mango trees beginning to blossom, the district Horticulture department has started planning quality control measures. This meeting focused on improving mango quality and ensuring all necessary export-related processes are completed within Malda itself. One of the key topics discussed was the renovation of an abandoned mango packhouse in the district, which could play a crucial role in export operations.

A major decision taken in the meeting was to start training programmes for mango farmers from March. Experts will conduct workshops across different areas to educate farmers on proper mango cultivation techniques to meet international export standards.

Ujjal Saha, president of the Malda Mango Merchants Association, expressed optimism about the administration’s proactive approach. “This year, the administration is taking all necessary steps in advance, which will be highly beneficial for mango traders in the district,” Saha said. According to sources from the district Horticulture department, mango cultivation this season covers 31,812 hectares in Malda. With favourable weather conditions, around 60 per cent of mango trees have already started flowering, and experts predict that more trees will blossom soon.Last year, Malda produced 2.2 lakh metric tons of mangoes, which was significantly lower than usual. However, with the current favourable weather conditions, officials are hopeful that production will reach around 3.5 lakh metric tons this year. “Everything depends on the weather, but we are optimistic about a higher yield,” stated Samanta Layek, Deputy Director of the District Horticulture department. Sitakanta Mandal, Regional Manager of APEDA, emphasized that this year’s mango yield is expected to be better due to improved weather conditions.

“Since production is likely to be high, we have already started taking steps to ensure smooth export operations,” Mandal said. Apart from farmer training programmes, discussions have begun with multiple countries to establish export agreements. The district administration and APEDA are working closely to ensure that Malda mangoes reach international markets without last-minute hurdles. If successful, this initiative could significantly boost the district’s mango industry and benefit thousands of farmers and traders.