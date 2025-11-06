Malda: ‘Synergy 2025’ to drive Rs 800 crore industrial push

Malda: Malda district is poised for a new phase of industrial growth, with investment prospects worth nearly Rs 800 crore expected to be unveiled at the upcoming business conclave “Synergy 2025.” The event, scheduled for Thursday at the Durga Kinkar Sadan, Malda College Auditorium, aims to attract major investors and boost the region’s economic landscape. The event, aimed at fostering commercial synergy across North Bengal, will bring together around 600 industrialists from the three districts of Gourbanga.

The Malda Industrial Chamber of Commerce has proposed the establishment of more than 11 new industries in the district’s industrial belts of Narayanpur in Old Malda and Gazole.

Among the key proposals are a mega cold chain and a modern pack house, initiatives aimed at strengthening the region’s agro-based industries — especially enhancing mango preservation and export potential.

District authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the event’s success. Newly appointed District Magistrate Prity Goel has already chaired a preparatory meeting focusing on the organisation of Synergy 2025. The event will be inaugurated by Minister for Micro and Small Scale Enterprises and Textiles Chandranath Sinha and Minister of State Tajmul Hossain, in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary of MSME and Textiles Rajesh Pandey.

Last year’s edition of Synergy attracted 400 entrepreneurs, generating investment proposals worth Rs 1,000 crore, of which Rs 850 crore has already materialised. These funds contributed to the establishment of several key units, including an ethanol plant, a makhana processing unit, a plastic pipe factory, a paper greyboard unit, and a waste plastic manufacturing facility.

peaking about the upcoming event, Saurav Tekriwal, president of the Malda Industrial Chamber of Commerce, said: “Ninety per cent of last year’s investment proposals have been implemented. This year, we plan to submit at least 11 new proposals to the district administration, including mega cold chains and pack houses for mango export.”

However, he also expressed concern over the disparity in electricity tariffs across the state, saying: “While the cost per electricity unit in Asansol-Durgapur is Rs 5, it goes up to Rs 7 in North Bengal. Such discrimination makes it difficult for us to remain competitive.”

Jayanta Kundu, president of the Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce, added: “Synergy has proven successful in attracting investors. With improved connectivity and an operational airport, Malda can emerge as a major industrial hub in North Bengal.”

With multiple proposals on agro-based and tourism-related industries, Synergy 2025 is expected to reinforce Malda’s growing reputation as a promising

investment destination.