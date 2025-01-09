Malda: Students’ Week programme concludes conveying social message

Malda: The Students’ Week Observation Programme-2025, organised by the District Inspector of Schools (Secondary Education), Malda, concluded on January 8, marking a step toward social reforms. The week-long initiative focused on pressing issues such as the prevention of child marriages by engaging schools, madrasahs, and local communities.

Street dramas, performed by schools like Uttar Laxmipur High School and Chandrabati Saha Vidyapith, vividly depicted the harmful consequences of child marriage, fostering awareness and dialogue. These performances reached diverse audiences in markets and community centers, making a significant impact.

The programme extended its reach to high-risk areas like Ratua, Kaliachak, and English Bazar. Officials visited red-light zones and river islands to reintegrate school dropouts, particularly vulnerable girls, into the education system. This highlighted education as a powerful tool against early marriages.

Complementing these efforts, health camps were organized at institutions like Barlow Girls High School, providing medical check-ups and adolescent health awareness. Science exhibitions and career counselling sessions encouraged students to explore opportunities beyond societal norms. Cultural events, including book fairs, cleanliness drives, and food festivals, promoted creativity, teamwork, and social responsibility.

Banibrata Das, DI (Secondary), said: “Education and awareness were central to addressing child marriage and school dropouts.” The Juvenile Justice Board announced a new shelter home for minor girls affected by child marriages and POCSO cases, addressing over 400 incidents in Malda. This initiative underscores the programme’s far-reaching impact.