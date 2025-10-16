Malda student’s name emerges in Durgapur ‘rape’ case, stir across village

Malda: Shockwaves rippled through Malda’s Kaliachak area after the arrest of Wasif Ali, a student from Bahadurpur village under Silampur Gram Panchayat, in connection with the Durgapur ‘rape’ incident.

According to sources, Wasif, who was living away from home for years to pursue his studies, was known in his locality as a polite and meritorious student. His arrest has left family members and villagers in disbelief.

Wasif’s father, a hardware and mango trader, is well-known in the area. The family’s house was found locked when reporters and locals visited after the news broke. Neighbours described the family as peaceful and respected. Local resident Akram Haldar said: “The boy is very gentle and well-behaved. He studied in hostels all his life and came home only during vacations. We have never seen him involved in any wrongdoing. We believe he is being framed.”

Mohammad Nasir Uddin, husband of the Silampur-II Gram Panchayat head, echoed similar sentiments. “I received a call from the IC about the incident. We visited the house but found it locked.

The family is decent and business-oriented. Wasif was a bright student and his parents spent a lot on his education. We can’t believe he could be involved in anything like this,” he said. Villagers have expressed faith in the administration’s impartial investigation, demanding the truth be uncovered.

“If he has done wrong, he should be punished. But if innocent, he must get justice,” said some villagers.

Once celebrated for producing successful medical students, Kaliachak now finds itself grappling with shame and disbelief. As one villager put it: “We are proud of our students, but this incident has deeply saddened us all.”