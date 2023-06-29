Malda Stn to be upgraded to ‘Amrit Bharat’ category

MALDA: Malda Town Station is set to have a 15-meter-wide foot-over bridge (FOB) for passengers in Phase I of its development, following its rebranding as Amrit Bharat Station.



A fund of Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the upgrade, which includes the construction of the FOB. The bridge is expected to be completed within 9 months.

A Delhi-based architect company has taken on the redevelopment project for Malda Station. The station will be equipped with escalators, lifts, and staircases to enhance passenger comfort, along with beautification of the area.

In the Malda division, a total of 15 stations have been earmarked for development as Amrit Bharat Stations. The scheme aims to prepare master plans for the railway stations and implement them in phases to enhance facilities to the maximum.

It involves improving accessibility to stations; creating spacious waiting areas with modern facilities for passengers; user-friendly signage and digital displays providing travel-related information; well-maintained toilets; segregation of arrival and departure areas to avoid conflicts; 12m wide foot over bridges to alleviate overcrowding; installation of lifts or escalators as required; ensuring cleanliness; providing free Wi-Fi; setting up kiosks or stalls to sell local products through initiatives like ‘One Station One Product’ and establishing a better passenger information system.

The scheme includes the provision of executive lounges at each station, taking into consideration the necessity.

Phase I of the soft upgradation work has already commenced at Malda Station and the feasibility of constructing a 12-meter wide foot-over bridge has been assessed. This development is expected to enhance the comfort and convenience of all passengers and railway users.

Vikas Chaube, Divisional Railway Manager, stated: “The agency has initiated their work. We are also planning to incorporate more green spaces for the benefit of passengers. Art and craft installations will be placed for beautification purposes. We anticipate the completion of the work by the end of this year.”