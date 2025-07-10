Malda: State govt takes steps to curb erosion, bringing relief to 3 villages

Malda: In a significant development amidst growing concerns of riverbank erosion in Malda’s Ratua block, the state Irrigation department has managed to provide temporary relief to three erosion-hit villages without any assistance from the Centre.

The initiative, costing approximately Rs 1 crore, involved filling vulnerable gaps along a 300-metre stretch of the Ganga riverbank. The work has been completed, bringing much-needed respite to residents of Muliramtola, Jittutola and Birutola in the Mahanandatola gram panchayat.

Residents, who have been living in fear of the River Ganga washing away their homes, finally breathed a sigh of relief. “At least for now, we are safe. But we need a permanent solution,” said Sushanta Roy, a resident of Jittutola.

Executive Engineer of the Malda Irrigation Division, Shibnath Gangopadhyay, stated that a detailed proposal worth Rs 4 crore has been submitted to the state government to undertake erosion prevention work over a further 994 metres to protect the remaining villages — Mahanandatola and Kantatola. “Work will begin immediately upon approval,” he said. MLA Samar Mukherjee, who visited the erosion-affected areas, noted: “Engineers and department officials have surveyed the site. We’ve managed to save three villages, but Kantatola remains in grave danger. It’s almost vanished from the map.”

Kantatola, located barely a kilometre from the Bengal-Bihar border, has been the worst-hit. Most houses have already collapsed and residents have relocated — some to Bihar, others to nearby relatives’ homes. “There’s nothing left to protect,” lamented 65-year-old Bikash Yadav, who now lives with his cousin in Katihar. MLA Mukherjee, whose house stands precariously close to the eroding riverbank, blamed the Centre

for its inaction.

“The BJP government has abandoned us. If this continues, even my house will be lost to the Ganga. The state is trying its best, but erosion needs a Central response,” he said.

Echoing this, Trinamool Congress MP Mausam Noor said: “I’ve raised this in Delhi, but the Centre refuses to listen. The BJP has no concern for erosion victims.”

However, BJP MP Khagen Murmu countered: “The Trinamool government hasn’t submitted a single proposal to the Centre. Without a plan, how can they expect funds? Blaming us is just political drama.”

While the political tug-of-war continues, temporary measures have brought some relief to three villages, though for others, the threat of the river remains all too real.