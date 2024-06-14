Malda: State expert committee on avian flu visits affected child in Kaliachak

Malda: The team of the state Health department on avian flu visited the affected child and took stock of the situation in Kaliachak on Friday. The team comprises 3 members, including Dipankar Majhi, state surveillance officer (SSO). They spoke to the family of the affected child living in the Mistripara area of Kaliachak I Block.



Before meeting the child’s family, the officials of the state Health department held a meeting with the Kaliachak I Block Health Officer and other health workers. Majhi said that there is nothing to panic about the situation. However, the parents of the affected child said: “Our child has been suffering from breathing problems and fever for the past four months. Oxygen has to be given almost everyday now and the cost is nearly Rs 1000 each time. We are treating our child under financial hardship.” Majhi said: “We have come to study the situation on ground zero. There is nothing to panic about. However, the child and her family will remain under surveillance. We will submit all reports to the state Health department.”

A four-year-old girl from Kaliachak area was admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital last January with fever, abdominal pain and vomiting. After about a month of treatment, the child was referred to Neelratan Sarkar (NRS) Hospital in Kolkata and all the physical samples, including blood of the child were sent to medical experts in Pune, Maharashtra.

A report was sent that the child was found to be infected with H9N2 avian virus three days ago. Since then there has been an uproar across the state. Only two in India, one in Maharashtra in 2019 and one in Kaliachak of Bengal in 2024, have been found to be infected with this virus as per WHO.