Malda: Srishtishree Mela concludes

Malda: The first ever regional Srishtishree Mela 2023-24 in Malda concluded on Sunday, January 28 which was inaugurated by Becharam Manna, state minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, on January 24.



The fair has been organised at the Pallyshree Ground in English Bazar.

Over 100 women have taken part in the event in 48 stalls. The Region for the fair includes districts of Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad, Malda, North and South Dinajpur. But women from Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Bankura and West Midnapore have also participated in this fair.

To attract youths, a decorated selfie zone has been set up. Moreover, cultural programmes have also been organised daily with artistes from the district and others to make the event more colourful.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “This is yet another brainchild of our Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, to empower women. A very good sale has been recorded in the fair to the benefit of the women. The exact amount of turnover can be said only after the required paperwork.”