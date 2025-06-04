Malda: Spl awareness drive held ahead of World Food Safety Day

Malda: In anticipation of World Food Safety Day on June 7, the Malda district administration launched a special awareness campaign on Wednesday to inform the public about the significance of food safety and the dangers posed by adulterated food.

The Malda district Food Safety department spearheaded a comprehensive awareness programme across the town. The day began at the district administrative building with a traditional Gambhira folk performance. Through this culturally resonant medium, messages about the importance of World Food Safety Day, the ill effects of consuming adulterated food and the public’s role in ensuring food safety were conveyed. “This initiative is about empowering citizens with knowledge. When people are aware, they make better choices and can help in curbing the circulation of unsafe food items,” said Prashanta Baidik, officer of the Food Safety department The event also included a vibrant awareness rally, drawing participation from school students, NGOs and government officials. Notable attendees included Additional District Magistrate Piyush Salunkhe and Deputy CMOH-II Amitava Mondal. Marching through the town, the rally carried banners and slogans urging people to check food labels, avoid suspicious food items and report any unsafe practices.

“We are determined to create massive awareness among the public regarding food quality,” said Mandal. “This is the 7th World Food Safety Day and raising awareness is crucial to making the campaign meaningful.”