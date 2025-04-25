Malda: Sourav Ganguly proposes gym facilities in all districts

Malda: Amid a huge gathering of people, Sourav Ganguly, former captain of the Indian cricket team and the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) visited Malda on Thursday.

During a felicitation programme organised by the English Bazar Municipality (EBM), he expressed the importance of gymnasiums and proposed that such facilities should be built by CAB in all districts.

Reaching Malda by 10 am on Thursday, Ganguly along with other members of CAB, participated in a roadshow along a designated route to his hotel in Sahapur under Malda Police Station.

After a brief rest, he came to the District Sports Association (DSA) ground for the formal inauguration of a cricket academy. He also inaugurated an indoor cricket pitch at Malda Club. Ganguly also saw the final match of a cricket tournament held by White Eleven Club of Jhaljhalia in English Bazar and took part in the prize distribution ceremony.

“I am overwhelmed to see the enthusiasm here in Malda and the deft handling of my scheduled programme by Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Secretary of DSA.

As for gymnasium facilities, I would talk with CAB on my return to Kolkata to set up gyms in all districts of Bengal. I am also pleased to see the infrastructure here but the DSA ground is fit for football only.

I urge the DM and Mr Choudhury to find land out of the town to set up a stadium for cricket like all the other cities are doing. I wish all the best to Malda sports organisers,” stated Ganguly.