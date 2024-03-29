Malda: Singabad in Habibpur awaits restoration of passenger train services

Malda: The locals of Singabad under Habibpur Police Station await the running of trains at the last Bangladesh bordering station of Malda.



There are Railway tracks from the Indian territory to Rohanpur in Bangladesh but no trains are functional through Singabad. The talks start in different quarters whenever elections come but the issue remains unsolved.

During the British era, the freedom fighters of the country used to travel between Dhaka and Calcutta through this route. This path also witnessed many ups and downs of the freedom movement. But passenger trains no longer run on this Railway route from the past 10 years. Residents of bordering villages have started raising such questions before the Lok Sabha elections. Raju Sarkar of Kalaibari village said: “No leaders could be seen in the village except at the time of polls. Whenever we get any opportunity we raise our demands before them but till now nothing is done.” At the Singabad station, one can notice a British-era stone plaque in the premises that clearly states: “SINGABAD, THE LAST RAILWAY STATION IN INDIA.” This Railway station on the India-Bangladesh border has now practically taken on a bizarre appearance.

Singhabad Station was an important Rail link in the state and even the entire North-Eastern region during the British period in undivided India. Kolkata to Dhaka communication was open only through Singabad Station. Before Independence, many important trains, including the traditional Darjeeling Mail, ran regularly on this Railway line. Malda Town Station was not constructed then. The main station of the district was Old Malda Court Station. Singabad Station was also of considerable importance at that time but everything is on the pages of history now. At present, goods trains run between India and Bangladesh via Singabad, only two days a month. The manual signals of the British era have not been changed and have remained as it is at this station. There is also a telephone for communication between two neighbouring countries with the help of which the station managers of the two countries drove the train by talking. Dulal Sarkar, district Trinamool Congress vice-president, said: “Singabad Station is an important means of travel between the two countries. The then Railway minister and current Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took the initiative to transform this station into an ideal station. But after the Modi government came to power at the Centre, everything stopped. We want to know from the BJP why the station with the memorabilia of the freedom movement is being closed?” Khagen Murmu, BJP candidate from Malda North, said: “Singabad station belongs to the British era. To say that the BJP has stopped the train service here after coming to power is not right. These are propaganda by TMC. The Central government will take appropriate measures in this matter by creating infrastructure. I have also tried to do so as an MP. ”

Trinamool candidate Prasun Banerjee said: “I shall be going to the Parliament for the fulfillment of the dreams of the locals of Singhabad. No one can stop it.”