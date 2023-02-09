Malda Silk Park: Selection process of beneficiaries for stalls, plots starts

malda: The Malda Silk Park, a dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is all set to take shape with the selection process of beneficiaries for the stalls and land plots commencing.



They have been selected through interviews and in due time the stalls and plots of land will be distributed. The district industries centre has completed the process of interviews and sent the names to Kolkata for the Cabinet’s approval.

The general manager of the District Industries Centre (DIC,) Manabendra Mandal said: “We have done the interviews and selected the beneficiaries. The names are sent to the state ministry of MSME and Textiles for final approval.”

The Silk Park has come up on several hundred bighas of land next to National Highway 34 in the Madhughat area under the English Bazar police station. Silk yarns will be manufactured here with state-of-the-art technology as well as dyed and the yarns packaged here. The administration is taking the necessary initiative to prepare cloth manufacturing units in this silk park.

If any private organisation wants to take a plot in the Silk Park, the administration will arrange for allotment of space to those organisations on a contractual basis.

About 52 stalls have come up to sell yarn and clothes made from silk. The administrative sources also informed that the stalls will be given on lease against a small amount of money. In this case, employment will also increase.

Manoj Jain, CEO of the park said: “The state government has taken a very good initiative to build this silk park in Malda. Kaliachak of Malda produces a large amount of silkworms. The processing of different types of yarn will be done in the silk park. Along with this, the government has taken the initiative of selling yarn through stalls and set up textile units.”