Malda showcases Self-Help-Group Village in ‘Sabala Mela’

The Malda district is organising “Sabala Mela” showcasing a model ‘Self Help Group (SHG) Village’ to exhibit lifestyle transformation and upliftment of the socio-economic conditions of the SHG women in this year’s edition of the fair. Different related activities are shown by the SHG women themselves, including different demonstration stalls where women are preparing various products in the Sabala Mela premises and also selling them. Further, the fair has also been set up for SHG women and Swami Vivekananda Swanirbhar Karmasansthan Prakalpa (SVSKP) entrepreneurs for augmentation of their livelihood through ‘exhibition -cum-sale’ of their handmade products The fair started on January 22 and will conclude on January 27 at the Public Works Department (PWD) ground under Mothabari Police Station in Kaliachak-II Block. About 30 SHG from seven districts, including Hooghly, Murshidabad, Paschim Burdwan, Bankura, Uttar Dinajpur, Birbhum and Malda have taken part in the event. Around 40 stalls have been set up in the fair premises for these women.

The fair also aims to encourage the SHG members, local artisans in their efforts of income generation while promoting sale of products of SHG members and other artisans to become a self-employed individual in future and motivate others. Along with the handmade items, Bhagirati Dairy products, Haringhata meat, carpets, pithe-puli, pickle, jam, honey and other handicrafts are also on display and sale.

The district election cell has also put up a model polling station for a hands-on demonstration of EVM and VVPAT for new voters and SHG women. They can cast a vote to understand how to vote. Sabina Yeasmin, minister of state for Irrigation, said: “Our government led by Mamata Banerjee is always keen on women empowerment. Swuch programmes boost the morale of these women to be self reliant. “