Malda showcases its famous silk & mangoes through model polling stns

Malda: Through model polling stations in English Bazar, Malda showcased the silk and mango that the district is known for. There were 4 model polling stations in the English Bazar. The other 2 have rural life and garden as their themes. The decoration and idea for setting up such booths earned appreciation from the voters thereby sparking enthusiasm to vote in these polling stations.

At all the polling stations, assured minimum facilities (AMF) were provided, including ramps, drinking water and sheds. However, the model polling stations are equipped with extended minimum facilities (EMF) with at least 20 additional facilities.

At the Malda Girls High School, the model polling station showcasing silk, one can see the silk sarees and handlooms displayed.

About two bundles of silk threads, cocoons and their life cycle have also been displayed in the booth which created an ambience of festivity to

the booth. At Barlow Girls High School, the polling station was decorated with mango models giving the feeling of being in a mango orchard. One can sip mango juice while clicking a selfie with Fazlibabu (a famous variety of mango grown in Malda), the mascot of the Malda election cell. Malda Zilla School has taken the picture of a Durga Puja pandal and amid a village setting the festival of poll is being held. Badolmoni High School also turned into a garden with different varieties of flowers. Nitin Singhania, District Election Officer, Malda, said: “In the EMF, the voters are provided with many facilities and gradually the ECI will equip all the polling stations with such facilities. We highlighted our local pride mango and silk through these booths.”