Malda: Shops razed, protest erupts on National Highway

Malda: Tension gripped Malda town as traders staged a sit-in protest along the National Highway following the demolition of multiple shops in the early hours of Monday. The agitating business community has warned of a district-wide bandh on Saturday if the prime accused, promoter Rajib Sharma, is not arrested within two days.



According to complaints, at around 2:30 am on Tuesday, bulldozers razed nine shops, a two-storey warehouse and two office rooms near the highway. Traders also alleged that goods were looted during the operation. The sudden demolition has rendered 12 business families without livelihood. Family members of the affected shopkeepers joined the demonstration, intensifying the protest.

Police from English Bazar police station have seized two earth moving machines and arrested one driver in connection with the incident.

However, the alleged main accused, identified in complaints as promoter Rajib Sharma, remains at large.

“We were assured swift action, but the mastermind is still free. If he is not arrested within two days, traders across the district will observe a bandh,” said Uttam Basak, secretary of the Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce.

Another protester remarked: “Law and order has collapsed. We feel helpless.” The Chamber has

written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and MP Abhishek Banerjee, while also expressing strong resentment against the role of the English Bazar Municipality.