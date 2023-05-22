Malda: Seven leprosy patients recover after surgery

Malda: Seven leprosy patients who had undergone reconstruction surgery in Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) a few months ago have recovered. The patients were suffering from eye and leg problems which were healed by the surgery conducted by a team of doctors from R G Kar Medical College and Hospital of Kolkata with doctors from MMCH.



Amitabha Mandal, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH-II), said: “7 leprosy patients underwent reconstructive surgery in MMCH a few months ago. They couldn’t close their eyes or their feet were dropped. The medical team of RG Kar Hospital and MMCH operated on them. Now they are doing well after the operation. We cannot disclose their identity owing to the protocol. The patients were from different blocks of the district.”

However, all the patients suffering from leprosy are not suitable for this surgery. These patients from Malda were operated on for their Lagophthalmos (eye problem) and foot drop and were kept under strict medical supervision.