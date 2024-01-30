Malda setting up Polyhouses for production of off-season veggies

Malda: Malda is going to have a total of 22 Polyhouse and 20 shade nets for the production for off-season vegetables.



These facilities will be built in the 15 blocks of the district for supplying vegetables to consumers which are less produced in that particular season. This initiative will on the one hand keep up the supply of a variety of vegetables to the market and on the other hand bring more profit to the farmers. These Polyhouses will enable the farmer to produce cilantro during the rainy season. Among others, Gerbera, orchid, Simla mirch, capsicum can also be cultivated in the off-season. The farmer is also supposed to get a higher-than-normal price.

Among the 22 Polyhouses, 2 of 500 square meters have already been set up in Old Malda and Chanchal blocks. Other 20 of 200 square meters are being built in different blocks of Malda but majority in Old Malda, English Bazar and Gazole blocks. Further 20 shade nets are also being set up for the same purpose. The work is being done under the National Horticulture Mission (NHM). The farmers will get a 50% subsidy of the total cost of setting up these. On an average the larger Polyhouses cost almost Rs 5 lakh and the smaller Rs 70000. After the completion of the work the amount of subsidy will be credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Samanta Layek, deputy director of district horticulture department, said: “After getting the schemes by the department, farmers applied for them. Then screening and counselling of those farmers have been done. It is also seen if the farmers have required land and its suitability. Only district approval is given then. Once such Polyhouses start functioning, off-seasonal crops will be more available in the market for the consumers.”

For the 2023-24 year, the district was given a target of constructing 1000 square meters of large Polyhouses which is 2 units each of 500 square meters.