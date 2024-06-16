Malda sends 17 metric tons of mangoes to Delhi for expo

Malda: The 10th edition of the ‘Bengal Mango Fair and Handloom-Handicraft Expo 2024’ kicked off in Delhi from Sunday with at least 17 metric tons of mangoes sent from Malda. Six mango growers of Malda have taken mangoes of 9 varieties to tickle the taste buds of the Delhi dwellers.



The growers have achieved good success by selling and exhibiting mangoes in this event for the last two years. This time too, under the initiative of the district Horticulture department and the Malda Mango Growers Association, the farmers are participating in the Expo to sell mangoes and mango products.

The 10th Mango and Handloom-Handicraft Expo was inaugurated at the Handloom Hat of Janpath on Sunday evening. The event is organised by the Delhi Resident Commissioner of West Bengal in collaboration with Food Processing Industries (FPI), Horticulture department and Handloom department. About 17 metric tons of mangoes, including the varieties of Himsagar, Langra, Laxmanbhog, Rakhalbhog, Fazli, Mallika, Kisanbhog, Amrapali, Golapkhas will be showcased in the fair.

Two metric tons of mango products such as pickle, amsatwa, jelly, amchur etc are also up for grabs.

Samant Layek, deputy director of district Horticulture department, said: “Last year, the farmers benefited from the mango fair in Delhi. So this time, things have been planned in a broader way.”

Ujjal Saha, president of Malda Mango Growers Association, who is in Delhi now for the inaugural ceremonies, said: “It is highly possible to spread the flavour and taste of Malda mangoes at the national and international level through such exhibitions. We are very hopeful that Malda mangoes will earn a fair reputation across the globe.”