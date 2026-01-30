Malda sees political churn as TMC Min attends SIR hearing

Malda: Malda witnessed heightened political activity on Thursday as Harishchandrapur Trinamool Congress MLA and state minister Tajmul Hossain appeared for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing at the Harishchandrapur-1 Block Development Office, while the party simultaneously prepared for a protest in Delhi alleging voter harassment.



Minister Hossain, accompanied by several family members, stood in the queue after receiving a notice from the Election Commission on January 18 over discrepancies related to his voter records. Carrying all required documents, he completed the hearing process following official procedure. However, the minister expressed strong resentment over the notice.

“Despite being an elected representative and a minister, I was served a hearing notice. This reflects how the Election Commission is harassing people in the name of SIR,” Hossain said, alleging targeted harassment.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress is gearing up for a major protest in the national capital. Families of individuals who allegedly died due to “SIR-related stress” are set to participate in a gherao of the Election Commission office in Delhi under the leadership of Trinamool’s All India general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

From Kaliachak in Malda, Ismail Momin, son of the late Mahibur Momin, left for Delhi on Thursday.

Mahibur Momin allegedly suffered a fatal cardiac arrest following receipt of an SIR notice. Before departing, Ismail visited the Kaliachak-1 Block Trinamool office, where block president Sariul Sheikh arranged logistical support.

“The death of Mahibur Momin was caused by extreme mental stress after receiving the SIR notice,” alleged Sariul Sheikh. “We informed the party leadership, and Abhishek Banerjee personally directed that a family member be sent to Delhi to highlight this injustice.” He added that the protest would demand an end to what the party terms “SIR harassment” and seek accountability from the Election Commission.

The developments have intensified political tensions in Malda, with the TMC accusing the Election Commission of intimidating voters ahead of upcoming electoral processes.