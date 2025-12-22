Malda: Security tightened along int’l border amid unrest in B’desh

Malda: Fresh unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh has prompted the authorities to tighten security along the India–Bangladesh border in Malda district.

With reports of violence targeting media offices and cultural institutions across the border, concerns have grown over possible attempts of cross-border movement through unfenced stretches, leading the Border Security Force (BSF) and Malda Police to step up vigilance. Malda shares over 150 kilometres of international border with Bangladesh, of which nearly 30 kilometres remain unfenced. These open stretches, particularly in the Habibpur block are considered vulnerable. A significant portion of the unfenced border lies between Kedari Para and Tilasan areas under Baidyapur gram panchayat.

In response, security forces have intensified patrolling and surveillance in these locations.

Malda Superintendent of Police Abhijit Bandyopadhyay said that a close watch is being kept on the situation. “We are keeping a strict vigil on the border situation. Patrolling has been intensified, especially in sensitive and unfenced areas. All border police stations have been alerted,” he said.

According to officials, round-the-clock foot and bicycle patrols in the open border stretches are being carried out. CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic points, and Quick Response Teams have been kept ready to deal with any untoward incident. Coordination between the BSF and district police has also been strengthened to ensure swift action if required.

Some parts of the Kaliachak border area, where fencing is incomplete, have also come under enhanced surveillance. Police patrol vehicles are making frequent rounds, while nighttime monitoring has been intensified. Local residents in border villages have been advised to remain alert and report any suspicious movement immediately.

“People living near the border play a crucial role in security. We have requested villagers to promptly inform the police or BSF if they notice anything unusual,” a senior police officer said.

Officials pointed out that in the past, unfenced stretches in Malda were sometimes used for illegal crossings, often with the help of middlemen using hidden routes. In view of recent developments in Bangladesh, the administration is keen to prevent any such attempts.

Regular coordination meetings are being held between the police, BSF and intelligence agencies to review the ground situation. “Malda is a sensitive border district. All necessary steps are being taken to ensure that there is no breach of security,” SP Bandyopadhyay added.

The administration has assured residents that there is no need for panic, as security arrangements along Malda’s international border have been significantly strengthened.