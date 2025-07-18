Malda schoolboy’s death: Body taken to AIIMS Kalyani for 2nd autopsy

Malda: Fourteen days after the mysterious death of a Class 8 student in Manikchak, his body was taken to AIIMS Kalyani on Wednesday night for a second post-mortem, following a directive from the Calcutta High Court.

The deceased, Srikanta Mondal, was found hanging in the hostel room of a private school on July 2.

The earlier autopsy at Malda Medical College and Hospital suggested that it was a suicide, but Srikanta’s family alleged foul play. “Our son was tortured and killed at the school. We will not accept anything less than justice,” said his grieving father Prem Kumar Mondal. Rejecting the school’s version, the family preserved the body in a freezer at home and moved the High Court demanding a fresh autopsy.

On Wednesday night, in the presence of family and police, the body was transported from their Kedartola residence in Bhootni to AIIMS Kalyani.

Abhijit Mishra, advocate of the bereaved family, said: “The honourable High Court ordered the second autopsy granting the appeal of the bereaved father. The police have been served the order and they made arrangements for the same.”