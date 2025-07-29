Malda School Education department forms task forces to check ‘rising’ dropout rates

Malda: The District School Education department in Malda has formed special block-level task forces to tackle the rising number of school dropouts in the district, especially in rural areas. These teams aim to combat the underlying causes such as child marriage, child labour, substance abuse and human trafficking.

District Inspector (DI) of Secondary Education Banibrata Das noted that despite having 199 high schools, 82 madrasas and 159 junior high schools, dropout numbers are climbing. “In some regions, underage girls are being married off. In others, students migrate with parents for labour work,” he explained.

At a district-level meeting recently, it was decided that each task force will include the Block Development Officer (BDO), local police OC, two education SIs and all block school headmasters.

The teams will assess ground realities and take corrective steps. “We’ll also launch awareness campaigns using folk theatre and gambhira to educate families,” Das added.

Alongside this, a dengue awareness programme was organised at Chintamani Chamatkar Uchcha Balika Vidyalaya with support from the West Bengal Education department. Students participated in pledge-taking, street plays and rallies to promote dengue prevention. The next such event is slated for Manikchak.

“Awareness is key to protecting communities,” said Das. Deputy CMOH Amitava Mondal stressed, “Simple habits like covering water containers can prevent dengue.”

With coordinated efforts to address both health and education challenges, the administration hopes to ensure a safer, healthier future for Malda’s children. “It’s not just about numbers—it’s about saving childhoods,” Das concluded.