Malda: Robbers loot Rs 3.5L cash, 50 gm gold from teacher’s house

MALDA: A gang of 10 robbers targeted the residence of Anwar Hossain, a primary school teacher in the Lakkhipur area under the English Bazar Police Station on Friday night.

The assailants attacked Hossain, tying up all family members, and looted cash amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh and approximately 50 grams of gold ornaments.

After the robbers fled, neighbours rescued the victims and contacted the police. Injured Hossain has been admitted to MMCH, and although an investigation is underway, no arrests have been made at this time.