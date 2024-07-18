Malda road block: Cops attacked & wounded, vehicles vandalised

Malda: A road blockade in the Enayetpur in Manikchak, Malda, protesting frequent power cuts turned into a battlefield with clashes between the protesters and the police. The police were attacked, wounded and a vehicle vandalised. Reports are that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the Chief Secretary to look into the matter. He in turn has called for reports from the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, Malda.



Meanwhile, on the heels of the incident, Arup Biswas, Power minister, in a press note said that the matter is not related to load shedding. A 132 kilovolt high tension line is being set up with the help of 89 towers from Malda power grid to Manikchak. “The power cuts are due to the failure to install 3 towers out of the 89 owing to non-cooperation from some people in English Bazar,” said the note. The department has been trying to resolve this issue for the last 10 months, but some locals remain non-cooperative, added the release. On Thursday, police busted tear gas shells and allegedly fired several rounds to bring the situation under control.

Two youths were allegedly shot. A huge contingent of police and combat force led by the superintendent of police himself brought the situation under control. Several areas, including Enayetpur, have been suffering frequent power cuts since Wednesday night. Hundreds of villagers, including women, staged a road blockade at Malda-Manikchak state highway from Thursday morning. Around noon, the police while trying to lift the agitation were chased away. Stones and bricks were pelted at the police by the agitators. A police vehicle was also vandalised.

Some police personnel took shelter in a house. Protesters also pelted bricks and stones at that house. Under these circumstances, the police fired several rounds of tear gas. Then, a large contingent of police personnel led by Parthasarthi Halder, IC Manikchak Police Station, reached the spot. A clash broke out between the police and the protesters. The situation went out of control when stones were pelted at Halder and he started to bleed. The police allegedly fired to bring the situation under control. Two youths were allegedly injured.

Akbar Sheikh, a resident of Enayetpur area who was shot, said: “I was going home during the protest but suddenly was shot on my left leg. Locals rescued me and rushed me to Malda Medical College and Hospital.” Meanwhile, the protestors complained that frequent power cuts have been going on in the village for several days. Many have fallen ill and little children are also suffering in the intense heat. Drinking water supply has also stopped due to power failure.

Peaceful protests were on when the police resorted to baton charge that led to the situation from going out of control, alleged an agitator. Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “No bullets were fired by the police. The situation is currently under control.

The whole matter of attack on police obstructing government work will be investigated and legal action will be taken.”