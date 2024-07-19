Malda road block: 25 arrested for involvement in incident

Malda: The police have arrested 25 persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on the police in Manikchak on Thursday during a road blockade over frequent power cuts. The arrested were produced in Malda court on Friday. Following the clashes between the police and protesters, the entire Manikchak Block took on the picture of a complete shutdown on Friday.



The CPI(M) had called for a 12-hour bandh in Manikchak protesting the alleged police firing.

On Friday, police, including combat forces, were seen patrolling vulnerable areas, including Enayetpur. Policemen were deployed in all vantage locations, important government offices, including the block development office, Panchayat office premises. The entire area remained under surveillance by the district police.Hundreds of villagers had blocked the state road in the Enayetpur area of Manikchak on Thursday protesting power cuts. Three police personnel, including IC Partha Sarthi Halder of Manikchak Police Station, were attacked and wounded while trying to lift the blockade. Agitated mobs also vandalised a police car. The police had to fire several rounds to bring the situation under control. Two pedestrians were also injured. Later, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, reached the spot with a large contingent of police and combat force to control the situation.

Sabina Yeasmin, minister of state for North Bengal Development department and Irrigation, said: “The incident of Manikchak is very sad. However, police officers have been affected. We request the public not to take law into their hands. Power service is fine for now.”

Sambhav Jain, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), said: “A total of 25 people were arrested and sent to court on Friday. Besides, the search is on for those who are involved in this incident. There was no bandh in Manikchak on Friday as all services were normal. The entire area is under police surveillance.”