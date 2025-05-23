Malda: Restrictions imposed on use of drones amid security concerns

Malda: The Malda Police have imposed strict restrictions on the use of drones in the district. The use of drones will now require prior permission from the local police authorities.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over national security, particularly along the sensitive India-Bangladesh border. The district police held a meeting at Malda Town Hall under the English Bazar Police Station with all registered drone operators and owners on Thursday. Operators were briefed on new guidelines and warned about the consequences of unauthorised drone activity. They were also urged to cooperate fully with law enforcement.

This move follows heightened security measures across India after repeated incidents of drone incursions, particularly from Pakistan, most of which were successfully thwarted by Indian security forces. In response, multiple regions in the country have begun restricting the use of drones, especially near borders.

Surajit Sarkar, a local drone operator who attended the meeting, said: “The police have informed us that drone usage now requires legal clearance. We understand the importance of national security and are ready to comply. If permission is not granted, we will not fly drones, even for events or personal use.”

District Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav emphasised that there are clear guidelines and classifications regarding drone usage, but many are unaware of the rules. “Certain areas, particularly border zones, are classified as restricted. Flying drones there without permission is a violation of security norms. Even micro drones, although easier to operate, should be flown only after informing the authorities,” stated Yadav.

Malda shares a 171-kilometre-long border with Bangladesh, out of which nearly 18 kilometres is unfenced and about 30 kilometres comprises riverine boundaries. Areas like Baishnabnagar, Kaliachak, English Bazar, Malda, Habibpur and Bamangola fall along the eastern border and are densely populated. The proximity of the border to highways, railway lines, and municipal areas makes the region particularly sensitive.

With active terror groups such as Ansarullah Bangla Team and JMB operating across the border in Bangladesh, Indian intelligence fears that attempts of drone-based attacks in these regions by ISI-supported groups are also possible. In response to these concerns, the Member of Parliament from North Malda has demanded the installation of anti-drone and missile defence systems along the eastern India-Bangladesh border, similar to those deployed along the western border with Pakistan.

The administration has made it clear — national security is non-negotiable and drone activities will be strictly monitored moving forward.