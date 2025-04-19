Malda relief camp turns political flashpoint amid visits by Governor, NHRC & NWC

Darjeeling: All roads led to Parlalpur High School in Baisnabnagar, Malda, on Friday with the Bengal Governor, a team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and another from the National Women’s Commission (NWC) visiting to meet the families who have taken refuge there.

Currently, the school is serving as a shelter camp for many families displaced by the recent unrest in Murshidabad. After meeting the displaced families, Bose pledged that peace, harmony and normalcy would return to the district.

“I interacted with the displaced families. They want protection and have demanded a permanent BSF camp there as was the case a few years back. I will take up the matter with the authorities. They have asked for justice. It is our duty to ensure that justice is meted out. I have ensured that peace and harmony will be reestablished...” assured the Governor.

Shortly after the NHRC members completed their visit and left the camp, some of the displaced residents staged a protest against the police presence, expressing anger and frustration over the situation.

According to police sources, the increased security was in anticipation of upcoming visits by other dignitaries, including members of the National Commission for Women and the Governor.

“They are neither allowing us to go out nor allowing our relatives to come in. We have not committed a crime, why are we being held here like prisoners...” alleged a person in the camp. In the evening a team from the NWC visited. “We have spoken to the women. It is a very sad situation. The women have to be dealt with sympathy. We will prepare a report and submit it,” stated Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson, NWC. Meanwhile, the visits have sparked a political debate. “The government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking all necessary steps to normalise the situation. Despite this, the Centre is sending teams just to malign the state. It has a political agenda. Both the NHRC and NWC should have first visited Manipur,” stated TMC leader and minister, Shashi Panja.

“The state is trying to hide their failure so they don’t want anybody to visit the camps. They don’t want the reality to come out in public. Not everything can be kept under wraps,” stated Sukanta Majumdar,

Bengal BJP chief.

Although the violence had sparked fear and disruption, officials report that conditions in the Jangipur subdivision have improved significantly over the past 48 hours.