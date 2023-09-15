Malda records footfall of over 4 lakh in Duare Sarkar camps

Malda: Malda recorded over 4 lakh footfall in the Duare Sarkar camps being organised in the 15 blocks of the district over the last 15 days. During the camps, the officials received over 1,40,000 applications for the registration of the migrant labourers of which nearly 42,000 have been registered.



In the 7th phase of this programme, Malda is going to hold 2,489 conventional and 1,046 mobile camps of which 2,456 conventional and 1,041 have been organised with a coverage of almost 99 per cent area till September 15.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “We have received a huge response from the migrant labourers to be registered as special stress was laid on the matter. The officials are working hard and the services will be delivered from September 18.” Some special initiatives were also taken during the camp days. A district-level task force was set up for the smooth conduct of the camps.

Two observers from the state were also deputed. The camps were also equipped with senior citizen corner and creches for more convenience of the people and to promote easy access.

Speedy service was the key point of the camps. With the sudden demise of her husband, Mina Soren, a resident of Nityanandapur in Habibpur Block visited the Duare Sarkar camp at Habibpur Samu Hembram High School on September 13 and applied for the widow pension with the help of Kanyashree Girls at the camp. She was awarded with a monthly pension amounting Rs 1,000 per month under Women & Child Development and Social Welfare department.

Prior to the camps, Lok Prasar Shilpis performed folk songs and dances, including Baul and Gambhira for a wide publicity of the programme details with date and place.

Mikings and tableau were also pressed into service. Additionally, each of these camps has a suggestion-cum-complaint box.

A total of 163 applications were received under Paray Samadhan-VII phase, wherein community related infrastructure development issues like repairing of kitchen sheds in schools, pucca drains, installation of submersible pumps and high mast lights were highlighted.