Malda: Ration dealer fined Rs 7.86 cr for corruption

Malda: Cracking down on corruption, the Malda district Food Supply department imposed a staggering fine of almost Rs 7.86 crore on Ashraful Islam, a ration dealer in the Kaliachak-III Block. The department also suspended him and revoked his license following serious allegations of fraud and misuse of government food supplies.

District food controller, Shashwata Sundar Das, announced the decision, stating that Ashraful was involved in multiple irregularities, including the abuse of ration cards and corruption in the distribution of essential food items from 2015 to 2022. Complaints from local residents indicated that they had not received their fair share of government rations and reports surfaced suggesting that supplies were being smuggled across the India-Bangladesh border.

An investigation was initiated after the state anti-corruption branch received complaints against Ashraful. The findings of the investigation revealed a pattern of misconduct, including failure to issue distribution slips and creating a huge number of fake ration cards. It is alleged that Ashraful conducted these illegal activities from his shop for nearly eight years.

Local ration cardholders expressed their frustration, claiming that they had been consistently denied access to basic food supplies. “We never received regular rations. It seemed like our needs didn’t matter,” a resident remarked.

While Ashraful has contested the department’s actions by approaching the High Court, officials remain firm in their stance. Das emphasised that the fine is unprecedented and reflects the seriousness of the corruption. “This is the largest penalty for such offenses. We have acted based on a thorough investigation, ensuring accountability for the misuse of government resources,” he stated. The accused could

not be contacted.