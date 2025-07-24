‘Malda ranks fifth in Bengal this year’

Malda: The Malda district has climbed to the fifth position in Bengal in terms of number of dengue infections this year, with a total of 231 reported cases so far, according to the Health department. Areas like English Bazar and Manikchak block are under particular surveillance due to rising numbers.

Health officials stated that 55 new dengue cases were reported across the district two weeks ago. Among them, English Bazar and Manikchak blocks accounted for 17 cases each. Last week alone, 15 new infections were detected. The surge is notable when compared to last year. From January to July 2023, Malda recorded 216 dengue cases. This year, that number has already exceeded last year’s figure, reaching 231 during the same period.

Speaking to the press, Chief District Medical Officer Sudipta Bhaduri said: “The number of dengue cases saw a brief rise two weeks ago, but has slightly declined in the past week. Still, we are not letting our guard down.” He further added: “We are actively taking preventive steps—ensuring regular cleaning of surroundings, preventing water stagnation and spraying insecticides in drains. Public awareness campaigns are also ongoing.”

While the Health department finds some relief in the recent dip, English Bazar remains a concern. Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and cooperative in preventing mosquito breeding. As the monsoon progresses, health officials remain on high alert, aiming to curb further spread of the vector-borne disease.